Premier League: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota expected to be sidelined for two months with knee injury
Jota suffered the injury in the Reds' meaningless 1-1 Champions League draw in Midtjylland on Wednesday, leading to criticism of Jurgen Klopp's team selection for the trip to Denmark.
Liverpool: Liverpool's injury-hit season suffered another setback with the news Diogo Jota could be sidelined for up to two months with a knee injury.
The Portuguese international has made a blistering start to his Liverpool career, scoring nine times in 17 appearances since a move from Wolves in September.
Jota suffered the injury in the Reds' meaningless 1-1 Champions League draw in Midtjylland on Wednesday, leading to criticism of Jurgen Klopp's team selection for the trip to Denmark.
Klopp, though, said he was relieved the diagnosis was not worse.
"It's worse than we first thought and better than we then thought," said Klopp ahead of Sunday's visit to Fulham.
"All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed. But he will be out for a while. We don't know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months."
Centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are expected to miss the majority of the rest of the season, while midfielders Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri remain out injured.
Klopp was at least able to welcome back goalkeeper Alisson Becker against Fulham, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also fit again for a place on the bench.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Jose Mourinho warns table-topping Tottenham Hotspur as tough Christmas schedule looms
Spurs, top of the table on goal difference, are about to embark on a run of seven fixtures in 21 days, which could have a huge say in whether they will remain as contenders.
Premier League: Danny Ings nets controversial penalty on return as Southampton edge Brighton to climb to fifth spot
Ings made no mistake and his side held on for the victory, which lifts Southampton to 20 points, one behind fourth-placed Leicester. Brighton stay 16th on 10 points.
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under scrutiny ahead of all-important Manchester derby
Solskjaer's men, following a run of four straight league wins, can claim to be in the hunt for a first league title since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 sent the Red Devils into a spiral of decline.