You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Liverpool confirm goalkeeper Loris Karius' two-year loan to Besiktas

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 26, 2018 18:11:15 IST

London: Goalkeeper Loris Karius has left Liverpool to join Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, the early Premier League leaders confirmed on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 12, 2018 Liverpool's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RC196FAB9C60

File image of Liverpool's Loris Karius. Reuters

The 25-year-old, who made 49 appearances for the Reds following his arrival from Mainz in 2016, had been expected to leave the club following the arrival of first-choice Brazilian stopper Alisson for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

The German was at fault for two goals as Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid, but it was later announced that he was suffering from concussion following an earlier collision.

“Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell,” the club said in a statement on its official website liverpoolfc.com.

“The 25-year-old is set to spend the remainder of 2018-19 and the whole of 2019-20 with the Super Lig outfit, who have started the new campaign with back-to-back league victories.”


Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 18:11 PM

Also See






Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores