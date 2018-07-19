You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Liverpool close in on record €75 million deal for Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, say reports

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 19, 2018 11:11:49 IST

London: Brazilian international Alisson is expected to sign for Liverpool on a five-year deal worth €75 million, a world record for a goalkeeper, media reports suggested Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who currently plays for Roma in Italy, is cutting short his vacation to undergo a medical on Merseyside after being given permission to talk to Liverpool.

File photo of Alisson Becker during a training session. Reuters

File photo of Alisson Becker during a training session. Reuters

"An official announcement should follow in the next 24 to 48 hours," claimed the Liverpool Echo.

The deal will cost the Anfield giants €75 millions (£67million), smashing the amount paid to Benfica by Manchester City for Alisson's compatriot Ederson last summer.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius following his calamitous Champions League final performance.

Chelsea have also been linked with Alisson who began his career with Internacional before moving to Roma two years ago.

Italian website Forza Roma, which is affiliated to newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, published a video which it said showed Alisson at Rome's Ciampino airport.

It said he was preparing to board a private jet to Manchester and was on his way to Liverpool for a medical on Saturday.

Alisson spoke in the video, saying: "Greetings to Roma fans. I'm sorry but I cannot say any more, I'll say everything later."


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 11:11 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores