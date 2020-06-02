You are here:
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says team won't ease up for remaining games if they secure title early on

Sports Reuters Jun 02, 2020 14:51:31 IST

Liverpool will not ease up in their nine remaining Premier League games even after they secure the wins they need to seal a first top-flight crown in 30 years, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

File image of Jurgen Klopp. AP

The club has a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City as the Premier League prepares to resume this month following the COVID-19 disruption.

Liverpool can also secure the title with a win against Everton in their first match back if City loses to Arsenal when the league restarts on 17 June.

“It’s nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that,” Klopp told the BBC. “We know we’re close but close is not there. There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all.

“We don’t want to stop winning after two games ...”

The league was suspended on 13 March due to the pandemic, with teams returning to training in small groups before voting last week to return to contact training.

“I have missed it so much it’s unbelievable,” Klopp added.

“I know it’s not the most important thing in life but it is my passion. I hope people are looking forward to it because we are.”

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 14:51:31 IST



