Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises Mohamed Salah for being grounded inspite of success

Sports Reuters May 14, 2018 14:47:37 IST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Mohamed Salah for keeping his feet on the ground during his record-breaking Premier League season.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lifts up his golden boot award after the English Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (Dave Thompson/PA via AP)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with his golden boot award. AP

The 25-year-old Egypt international scored his 32nd league goal of the season as Liverpool wound up their campaign with a 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Salah's tally is a new record for a 38-game Premier League campaign, eclipsing the previous mark of 31 achieved by Luis Suarez, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"The last few weeks were really difficult for him," Klopp told Sky Sports. "Imagine everyone telling you how brilliant you are, or they give you an Oscar for this, an award for that, an award for getting out of the car without having an accident.

"Staying on track in a season like this, it's really difficult, he's still a young boy and I am really happy with how he dealt with it."

Salah has scored 44 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions this season and will get the chance to add to that tally when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 26 May.


