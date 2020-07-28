Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named LMA manager of the year after historic season

Liverpool won the league title after a wait of three decades and were also crowned club world champions after their Champions League triumph last season.

Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year on Monday. Klopp was presented with the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy after being voted for by the full LMA membership.

After being presented with the trophy, Klopp said it feels extra special to win the award since he was voted for by his fellow managers.

Klopp further said that everything that Liverpool accomplished this year could not have been done without the "superb input" of coaching staff.

"I have to say 'thank you' to a lot of people. I am here on behalf of my coaches."

"They make us a really special bunch of football brains. I love to work with my coaches, my players and everyone at LFC and, of course, I am thankful for the support from all our wonderful Liverpool fans,” Klopp said.

Liverpool FC tweeted a video of Klopp where he said, "I have to say ‘thank you’ to a lot of people. I am here on behalf of my coaches."

Last year's winner Chris Wilder was the runner-up after narrowly missing out on Europe in a remarkable return to the Premier League for Sheffield United. Emma Hayes was named Barclays FA Women’s Super League manager of the year after leading Chelsea to a league and Continental Cup double.

After the announcement, Sir Alex Ferguson said, "Jurgen, fantastic. We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool, 30 years since winning that league, incredible."

Ferguson added that Klopp deserved it and the performance level of his team was "outstanding".

"I'll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30 am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done," he said.