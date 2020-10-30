Premier League: Liverpool announce successful knee surgery for Virgil van Dijk
Premier League champions Liverpool would not say how long the 29-year-old central defender would be out.
London: Virgil van Dijk has undergone successful knee surgery and will begin rehabilitation, Premier League champions Liverpool said on Friday.
The club would not say how long the 29-year-old central defender would be out.
Van Dijk, who was pivotal in both Liverpool's Champions League success in 2019 and their title triumph last season, suffered cruciate ligament damage after a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford earlier this month.
"Virgil van Dijk has undergone surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month," read a club statement.
"The Liverpool defender's planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully.
"Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds' medical department.
"No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman's return to action."
The Dutch international's absence adds to Liverpool's problems in central defence.
Joel Matip has missed the last three games injured and makeshift centreback Fabinho limped off in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League match against Midtjylland with a muscle issue.
