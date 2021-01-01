Sports

Premier League: Leicester's Jonny Evans agrees to contract extension through 2022-23 season

The Northern Ireland player has been a mainstay on Leicester's backline since arriving in June 2018 from West Bromwich Albion.

The Associated Press January 01, 2021 20:10:36 IST
File image of Leicester's Jonny Evans. AP

Leicester: Leicester defender Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced.

“I’ve loved it here since the first day I came in,” Evans said on Thursday. “It’s a great atmosphere around the place and it’s a club with a lot of ambition.”

Evans turns 33 on Sunday when Leicester visit Newcastle. Leicester are four points back of league leader Liverpool.

“The players are ambitious and the signings that they've made over the years — they've signed young, hungry players — and it's been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it," Evans said.

The Belfast-born Evans made 196 appearances for Manchester United, winning three Premier League titles before switching to West Brom.

