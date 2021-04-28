Barnes had a setback in his recovery from an injury he sustained against Arsenal on 28 February and requires a “minor operation just to clear up some of the damage in his knee,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said Wednesday.

Leicester: Leicester will be without winger Harvey Barnes for the rest of the season after the England international underwent a second knee operation that rules him out of contention for this year's European Championship.

“The plan is really to get him through this second little operation and then he’ll be back for pre-season and fit and ready for next season,” Rodgers said.

Barnes made his debut for England in a win over Wales in a friendly match in October and looked to have a decent chance of making Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020, which starts in June.

He has been one of Leicester's best players this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

Leicester, who visit Southampton on Friday, are in third place in the Premier League and on course to qualify for the Champions League for just the second time.