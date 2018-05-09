You are here:
Premier League: Leicester City's Mark Albrighton to miss final two games of season after accepting misconduct charge

Sports Reuters May 09, 2018 09:24:59 IST

Marc Albrighton will be suspended for Leicester City’s final two matches of the Premier League season after he accepted a misconduct charge, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton reacts after being sent off by referee Mike Dean. Reuters

The 28-year-old midfielder appeared to direct abusive language towards referee Mike Dean after he was shown a straight red card in Leicester’s 5-0 league defeat at Crystal Palace last month.

The FA said Albrighton had also been fined 25,000 pounds ($33,877) following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Tuesday.

Albrighton will miss Leicester’s home league match against Arsenal on Wednesday, as well as a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.


