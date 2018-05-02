You are here:
Premier League: Leicester City's Marc Albrighton charged by FA over confrontation with referee in Crystal Palace tie

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his conduct towards the referee after being sent off in last Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton reacts after being sent off by referee Mike Dean. Reuters

Albrighton was shown a straight red card in the second half at Selhurst Park after a poor challenge on Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Following his dismissal, the 28-year-old appeared to direct abusive language towards referee Mike Dean.

The FA said that Albrighton had until 17:00 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.


