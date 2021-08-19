Premier League: Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes signs contract extension until June 2025
The 23-year-old England international had been one of Leicester's best players in 2020-21, scoring 13 goals in all competitions before undergoing knee surgery that ruled him out of the European Championship.
Leicester: Leicester winger Harvey Barnes signed a contract extension Thursday to keep him at his boyhood club until June 2025.
“I've been here for so many years now, it feels like home,” Barnes said. ”For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here."
He's been with Leicester since the age of 9 and rose through the club's youth academy.
Barnes made his debut for England in a win over Wales in a friendly match last October and looked to have a decent chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.
Leicester beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in its season opener and will play at West Ham on Monday.
