Premier League: Leicester City sign Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward from rivals Liverpool on a four-year deal

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 21, 2018 10:48:08 IST

London: Welsh international goalkeeper Danny Ward has joined Leicester City on a four-year deal from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Coach Claude Puel already has Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel as his first choice 'keeper but the 25-year-old Ward adds back-up.

Danny Ward poses after signing for Leicester City from Liverpool. Twitter: @LCFC

"Danny joining the group will give us even more competition in the squad, which is crucial for us ahead of what will be another very competitive Premier League campaign," Puel explained.

Ward, who helped Huddersfield to promotion in 2017, was upbeat on the move.

"I've come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success," he said.

Liverpool on Thursday signed Brazil goalkeeper Alisson from Roma in a world record deal valued at 72.5 million euros by the Italian club.

 


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 10:48 AM

