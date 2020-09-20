Premier League: Leicester City sign Turkish winger Cengiz Under on season-long loan from AS Roma
Under is due to join up with his new team-mates and manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Burnley.
London: Leicester signed Turkey winger Cengiz Under on a season-long loan from Roma on Sunday.
The move is subject to Premier League and international clearance, with Leicester reported to have an option to buy Under when his loan expires.
The 23-year-old is due to join up with his new team-mates and manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Burnley.
"I can't wait to go to Leicester and start training. I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League," Under told Leicester's website.
Under made his debut for Turkey aged 19 and will now play alongside his international team-mate Caglar Soyuncu.
"I will try to help my team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day," Under said.
"I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester's games because of him."
Under began his senior career with Altinordu before moving to Istanbul Basaksehir in 2016 and then making the switch to Italy a year later.
He has made 70 league appearances for Roma, scoring 13 goals.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi rejoins Crystal Palace on season-long loan deal
Batshuayi, 26, has moved back to Selhurst Park after a successful loan spell with Palace in the second half of the 2018-19 season.
Premier League: Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa confirms he is staying at club for one more season
Speaking remotely via a new translator, Bielsa refused to elaborate on why talks over an extended deal had taken so long.
Premier League: Leeds United confirm one-year contract extension for manager Marcelo Bielsa
After finally leading Leeds back into the top-flight, Bielsa's side face the daunting task of beginning their Premier League campaign away to champions Liverpool on Saturday.