You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Leicester City sign defender Jonny Evans on a three-year contract from West Brom

Sports Reuters Jun 08, 2018 15:49:29 IST

Leicester City have signed defender Jonny Evans on a three-year contract from Championship side West Bromwich Albion, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Leicester City have signed Jonny Evans from Championship side West Bromwich Albion. Image courtesy: Twitter @LCFC

Leicester City have signed Jonny Evans from Championship side West Bromwich Albion. Image courtesy: Twitter @LCFC

The former Manchester United centre back made 96 appearances for West Brom in all competitions since joining the club in 2015 but the Hawthorns outfit were relegated to the second-tier Championship last season.

Leicester activated the 30-year-old’s relegation release clause with British media reports saying the club will pay 3.5 million pounds ($4.7 million) in two installments to West Brom.

“It’s great to join and I’m happy it’s all gone through. When this opportunity came up, it’s one that I couldn’t turn down. It’s an ambitious club, the owners are ambitious and everyone wants to push the club forward,” Evans told Leicester’s website.

Northern Ireland international Evans is Leicester’s second signing in the close season after Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira’s arrival last month.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 15:49 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores