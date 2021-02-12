Premier League: Leicester City defender James Justin to miss rest of season after sustaining ACL injury during FA Cup tie
The 22-year-old Justin, who has played in 31 games in all competitions this season, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-0 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.
“It's a massive blow for us,” Rodgers said.
Third-place Leicester host Liverpool on Saturday with the defending champions three points behind their hosts.
Justin had been walking around after Wednesday's game, giving hope that the injury wasn't serious, but scans revealed the damage.
“He’s been so robust,” Rodgers said. “He’s the one player that’s virtually played nearly every game since he’s come in, in a variety of positions, and performed at a very, very high level.”
Justin had started all 23 Premier League games this season, scoring twice and adding two assists. He scored in a 2-0 victory over Fulham on 6 February after making a long run down the left side, collecting a pass from James Maddison and calming finishing on his second touch.
Rodgers said Justin had likely been earning consideration for an England roster spot.
The club said Justin would be sidelined for “a lengthy spell.” ACL surgeries are typically followed by six-to-12 months of rehabilitation.
Leicester trail Manchester City by seven points, though the leaders have a game in hand. Manchester United are in second place, two points better than the Foxes.
