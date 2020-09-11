Premier League: Leeds United confirm one-year contract extension for manager Marcelo Bielsa

After finally leading Leeds back into the top-flight, Bielsa's side face the daunting task of beginning their Premier League campaign away to champions Liverpool on Saturday.

London: Leeds United confirmed that manager Marcelo Bielsa signed a one-year deal on Friday ahead of the club's first Premier League game in 16 years.

"Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020/21 season," Leeds said in a statement.

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 11, 2020

After finally leading Leeds back into the top-flight, Bielsa's side face the daunting task of beginning their Premier League campaign away to champions Liverpool on Saturday.

The Argentine has a history of walking out early in the campaign after leaving Marseille just one game into the 2015/16 season and lasted just two days in charge of Lazio a year later.

However, he eased Leeds fans' fears on Thursday by signalling his intention to remain at Elland Road for another season.

"I will be working next season with Leeds United," he said.

"Everything has been sorted and it's definite that I will be here next season."