Premier League: Leandro Trossard's strike helps Brighton sink Norwich City to move closer to safety
Leandro Trossard's goal in the 25th minute was enough to earn Brighton its second victory in four matches since the restart of the league and push the team nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Brighton moved to the brink of safety in the Premier League and left last-place Norwich closer to relegation after winning 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Leandro Trossard's goal in the 25th minute was enough to earn Brighton its second victory in four matches since the restart of the league and push the team nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Norwich stayed seven points from safety with just five matches remaining and looked consigned to the drop after one season back in the top flight.
Since the resumption, Norwich have lost four straight league games and also been eliminated from the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage.
Substitute Adam Idah struck the post with a header in second-half stoppage time, the closest Norwich came to an equalizer inside its empty stadium.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe not looking for future assurances amid relegation threat
Bournemouth slipped to 19th in the 20-team Premier League and while they are just a point from safety they ,face a daunting run of fixtures with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Manchester City due up next.
Premier League: Pep Guardiola congratulates newly-crowned champions Liverpool, says Manchester City lacked passion this season
Guardiola sent a big congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and his players after a game when City’s big flaw this season — defensive shakiness — was exposed once again.
Premier League: Manchester City's faltered title defence highlights Liverpool's strengths more than City's weaknesses
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s bald head is a storehouse of football tactics. He’s a kind of a person who wouldn’t be out of place in the vaults of Alexandria, among faraway scholarly scrolls, containing far-fetching deckle edges of parchments of the ancient world.