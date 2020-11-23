Premier League: League-leaders Tottenham report annual losses of $85.4 million amid COVID-19 pandemic
In 2018-19, Tottenham made a profit of 68.6 million pounds ($91.7 million) during their first partial season in their new 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) stadium. Fans haven't been allowed in to watch Jose Mourinho's side at the north London venue since March.
London: Premier League leaders Tottenham has reported annual losses of 63.9 million pounds ($85.4 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic and fans being shut out of stadiums.
“We are currently in the midst of one of the most challenging times ever experienced," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said Monday, announcing the financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30.
In 2018-19, Tottenham made a profit of 68.6 million pounds ($91.7 million) during their first partial season in their new 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) stadium. Fans haven't been allowed in to watch Jose Mourinho's side at the north London venue since March.
If coronavirus restrictions prevent supporters returning this season, which runs through May, Tottenham fears losing out on more than 150 million pounds ($200 million) in revenue. The 2019 Champions League finalists failed to qualify for this season after four years in Europe's elite and lucrative club competition.
Revenue dropped from 460.7 million pounds ($615.6 million) to 402.4 million pounds ($537.7 million) in 2019-20 as the season finished beyond the end of the financial year due to the pandemic. Tottenham's debt has climbed 13% to 604.6 million pounds ($807.8 million).
Tottenham are hoping the development of COVID-19 vaccines will accelerate the return of fans to stadiums.
“We have spent the past months preparing our stadium, testing our digital ticketing process and registering ID validation for fans," Levy said. “Premier League clubs are entirely capable, similar to the experience in several other countries, of responsibly delivering outdoor events with social distancing, exemplary hygiene standards, qualified stewards, testing capabilities and diverse travel plans, operating in some of the most technologically advanced venues in the world.”
Tottenham have just completed a weekend top of the league for the first time since 2014 after beating Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Son Heung-min, Lo Celso on target as Tottenham stun Manchester City; Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Spurs ended the day on top of the table for the first time in six years as goals from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso saw off a toothless City at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19, says Egyptian Football Association
Medical swabs on the national team "showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus", it said in a tweet, adding he was "not suffering from any symptoms".
Premier League: Liverpool players ‘incredibly disciplined’ on COVID-19, says Jurgen Klopp despite Mo Salah’s positive test
Klopp confirmed Liverpool's top scorer this season is asymptomatic and could return to England on Friday, but Salah will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against Leicester.