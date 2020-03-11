Premier League: Knee injury sidelines Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after clash with Southampton's Danny Ings

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Slovak was involved in a clash with Saints forward Danny Ings in Saturday’s 1-0 win but played the full 90 minutes.

#NUFC can confirm that goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka suffered a knee injury in Saturday's Premier League win at Southampton. 👇 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 11, 2020

“He was then assessed on Monday and has now been ruled out for at least the rest of this month,” the club said in a statement.

Dubravka has never missed a league game since his Premier League debut in February 2018 and his injury will be a blow to manager Steve Bruce as Newcastle, currently 13th in the table, look to retain their top-flight status.

They host Sheffield United in the league on Saturday and champions Manchester City in an FA Cup quarter-final the following weekend.

