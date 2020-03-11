You are here:
Premier League: Knee injury sidelines Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka after clash with Southampton's Danny Ings

Sports Reuters Mar 11, 2020 20:23:05 IST

  • Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday

  • The Slovak was involved in a clash with Saints forward Danny Ings in Saturday’s 1-0 win but played the full 90 minutes

  • They host Sheffield United in the league on Saturday and champions Manchester City in an FA Cup quarter-final the following weekend

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Slovak was involved in a clash with Saints forward Danny Ings in Saturday’s 1-0 win but played the full 90 minutes.

“He was then assessed on Monday and has now been ruled out for at least the rest of this month,” the club said in a statement.

Dubravka has never missed a league game since his Premier League debut in February 2018 and his injury will be a blow to manager Steve Bruce as Newcastle, currently 13th in the table, look to retain their top-flight status.

They host Sheffield United in the league on Saturday and champions Manchester City in an FA Cup quarter-final the following weekend.

