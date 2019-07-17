You are here:
Premier League: Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose left out of Tottenham's pre-season tour amidst rumours of moves away from club

Sports Reuters Jul 17, 2019 21:21:10 IST

England full-backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose have been left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season squad for their tour of Asia.

File image of Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose. Reuters

Spanish and British media reported Trippier, 28, is on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth 20 million pounds ($24.81 million).

Spurs confirmed that Rose has been granted time off "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs", along with striker Vincent Janssen and winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs will face Serie A champions Juventus in Singapore on 21 July in the International Champions Cup before travelling to Shanghai to play Premier League rivals Manchester United on 25 July.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 21:21:10 IST

