Premier League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in talks with Salzburg to sign Japan forward Takumi Minamino

Liverpool are in talks with Salzburg to sign Japan forward Takumi Minamino, the Austrian side’s sporting director Christoph Freund said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Minamino caught the eye with an impressive display at Anfield as Salzburg were beaten 4-3 by the European champions in a Champions League group stage match in October.

Freund confirmed discussions with Liverpool were ongoing in a post on the club’s Twitter account.

British media reported that Minamino, who has 64 goals and 44 assists in 199 games in all competitions since joining Salzburg in 2015, could join the Premier League leaders in January for around seven million pounds ($8.98 million).

Minamino, who has scored 11 goals in 22 matches for Japan, previously played for Cerezo Osaka in the J-League.

