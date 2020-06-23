You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Joshua King in contention to face Wolves despite suffering injury, says Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe

Sports Reuters Jun 23, 2020 21:15:08 IST

Bournemouth striker Joshua King’s ankle injury is not as bad as initially feared and he could be fit to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday, according to manager Eddie Howe.

Premier League: Joshua King in contention to face Wolves despite suffering injury, says Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe

Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill tackles Bournemouth's Joshua King. AP

King, 28, hobbled off after a heavy tackle by English defender Gary Cahill during their 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday and underwent scans which revealed only a minor sprain.

“We feared at the start when he went down with the ankle, I’ll be honest, that potentially his season could be over. He signalled straight away that he would have to come off,” Howe told reporters on Tuesday ahead of their trip to Wolves.

“It looked a nasty injury but the scans showed it was a very minor sprain to one of his ligaments, so we will make a late call on King to see whether he is available for the match.”

Cahill escaped without a card and Howe said that there was little wrong with the former Chelsea defender’s tackle.

“To be honest, as a former defender I thought, ‘he’s got the ball first’. I wouldn’t be wanting a red card if that was one of my players,” he added.

Bournemouth are 18th in the standings and winless in their last five Premier League games, but Howe believes his side are capable of turning their fortunes around and securing their survival.

“We have to look at the longer-term picture. We are in a very difficult position, we are fighting to stay in the league but one win changes everything,” the 42-year-old said.

“It changes perceptions, our position, it changes the whole outlook with everyone connected to this football club.”

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 21:15:08 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Delhi govt to give pulse oximeters to all COVID-19 patients in home isolation: What the device does and how to operate it

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres