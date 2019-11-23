Premier League: Jose Mourinho off to winning start with Tottenham; Liverpool leave it late against Crystal Palace

Jose Mourinho made a winning start to life as Tottenham manager as his new team beat West Ham 3-2 on Saturday for their first away victory in the Premier League in more than 10 months.

Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored in a 13-minute span around halftime at the Olympic Stadium, with Tottenham having a spark to their play rarely seen in the final months of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign.

That ended on Tuesday, allowing for the return of Mourinho to the Premier League nearly a year after he was fired by Manchester United. He had an instant impact.

How long before their north London neighbour, Arsenal, and Everton think about doing the same?

Hours after Tottenham beat West Ham 3-2 in Mourinho’s first match in charge since replacing Mauricio Pochettino, Arsenal needed an injury-time goal to draw 2-2 at home to relegation candidate Southampton. Arsenal has won just one of its last seven matches in the league and boos rang around Emirates Stadium at the final whistle, leaving manager Unai Emery under more pressure.

Everton’s Marco Silva is another manager who could be facing dismissal after his team lost 2-0 at home to Norwich, who started the game in last place.

Liverpool maintained their eight-point lead by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 for its 12th win in 13 matches this campaign. Like many times this season, the victory was sealed in the final minutes with Roberto Firmino grabbing the winner in the 85th.

Leicester stayed second after a 2-0 win at Brighton, with Jamie Vardy scoring for the fifth straight league game through a retaken penalty because of encroachment by Brighton players.

In other results, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat 10-man Bournemouth 2-1 and Burnley won 3-0 at Watford, who returns to the bottom of the standings.

