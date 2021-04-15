Premier League: Jose Mourinho 'not ready to discuss' Tottenham Hotspur’s habit of wasting early advantage

London: Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn on why Tottenham have developed the costly habit of squandering leads, which has put them in grave danger of missing out on next season's Champions League.

The manager's job could rest on whether Spurs qualify for Europe's premier club competition, even if they beat Manchester City in the League Cup final on 25 April.

Tottenham, who have not won a trophy since 2008, go into Friday's Premier League clash at Everton six points behind of fourth-placed West Ham.

The 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, where Spurs squandered a first-half advantage, took their tally to 18 points dropped after being in the lead — second only to Brighton's 20 points in the Premier League.

Mourinho said he was not prepared to share his thoughts on the reasons behind his team's continued capitulations.

"I know why it happened and I know also that you can look at it in a different perspective," he told reporters on Thursday. "A team that starts matches well and starts winning matches means something positive.

"But I agree with you in the sense that if you're in winning positions and you lose points from winning positions, there are also negative things side by side to it."

However, Mourinho said he would not be sharing his thoughts on why Tottenham were incapable of holding onto their leads.

"I think it has to do with some of our qualities as a team but I'm not ready to discuss with you," he said.

Pressed on when he would be willing to share his thoughts, the 58-year-old Portuguese replied: "Maybe never."

Mourinho's side are a point better off than Everton but he believes the result will not decide anything, even if defeat on Merseyside would prove costly.

"We're very close to each other but there are more clubs around us," he said.

"There are some clubs with a few more points, some others with a few less, but with still more than 20 points (to play for), I think it's still open."