Premier League: Jose Mourinho hopes World Cup players can feature in Manchester United's opener against Leicester City

Sports Reuters Aug 07, 2018 14:50:11 IST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hopes to be able to call upon some of the players who have just returned from the World Cup when his side host Leicester City in their Premier League opener on Friday.

File image of Jose Mourinho. AP

Several United players, including Sweden’s Victor Lindelof and England pair Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones, returned to training just last week and have had little time to get ready for the new campaign.

Mourinho told MUTV he expected Rashford to get better as the week progressed. "Lindelof the same, Jones the same and let's see if one of the others is ready to give us a help, 20-25 minutes. Any help that can come from them is welcome," he added.

Mourinho suggested Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku could also play a part against Leicester.


Cricket Scores