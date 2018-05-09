You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Jose Mourinho feels optimistic about former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's recovery

Sports AFP May 09, 2018 20:33:27 IST

Manchester: Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are "very positive" that former manager Alex Ferguson will recover from the brain haemorrhage that has left him in intensive care.

Ferguson, who won 38 trophies during an unrivalled 26-year reign at Old Trafford, needed emergency surgery last weekend after a fall at his home near Manchester.

It is understood that the surgery went well, with reports suggesting the Scot has been able to talk to family and friends, although there has been no official update on his condition.

File photo of Jose Mourinho. Reuters

File photo of Jose Mourinho. Reuters

United boss Mourinho declined to answer when asked on Wednesday if he had been to visit Ferguson, saying he wanted to respect the family’s wish for privacy.

However, he did say everyone at the club was optimistic that the United great would recover.

"We are confident," said Mourinho. "The club is positive, very positive."

Ferguson has received messages of support from around the world over the past few days, and Mourinho said that can only lift United as they prepare for Thursday’s Premier League trip to West Ham.

"I can only think that if there is any relation (to the club's mood), it is a positive relation," he said.

Mourinho said midfielder Michael Carrick will captain the side when he plays his final match against Watford on Sunday.

Carrick, signed by Ferguson from Tottenham in 2006, is retiring at the end of the season to join Mourinho's coaching staff.

"He will start the last match, at Old Trafford," said Mourinho. "For the last match of the Premier League season, as our captain in front of our fans, he will start the match against Watford."

Mourinho said Carrick's qualities were rare not only in football but also in wider society.

"The most important quality is to be a man, M-A-N, capitals, a proper man," he said. "Football is not full of them, and not just football, society is not full of them, so when you find one of them you have to value them and you have to keep them.

"The club had him for a great many years playing football and now when his body says 'enough', the club and myself will want to keep the man.

“Of course, he has qualities that we believe can make him a good coach and there are many ways to do the bridge between player and coaching staff."

Top-scorer Romelu Lukaku will miss the final two league matches of the season with the ankle injury he suffered against Arsenal on April 29, but could make the FA Cup final against Chelsea a week on Saturday.

Mourinho hopes midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who has a muscle injury, will be available for the Watford match but he will be absent at West Ham.

Alexis Sanchez, though, has recovered from a groin strain and Phil Jones has recovered from recent injury problems.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 20:33 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores