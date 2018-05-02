Premier League: Jese Rodriguez takes unpaid compassionate leave to end loan at Stoke City

Jese Rodriguez has been given compassionate leave by Premier League strugglers Stoke City until the end of the season, effectively ending his season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

The Spaniard, 25, has failed to impress during a disappointing campaign with Stoke mired in the relegation zone and with just two games of the season left to rescue themselves.

Reports had claimed Jese had failed to report back for training as expected after an initial period of compassionate leave to be with his sick son.

"In order to respond to recent press speculation surrounding Jese Rodriguez, we would like to confirm that the club has given Jese permission to take unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the season for personal reasons," Stoke said in a statement.

"Therefore, he will not be returning to Stoke during his loan period."

Jese's loan spell got off to a superb start with a debut goal in a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in August.

However, that proved to be his only goal for the Potters and he made just 12 further appearances, the most recent being the 2-1 loss to Everton on 17 March.