You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Jamie Carragher says VAR in a 'straitjacket' after Sheffield United denied goal

Sports Reuters Jun 18, 2020 10:32:17 IST

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is not being used to its full potential as it has been put in a “straitjacket” by protocol, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said.

Premier League: Jamie Carragher says VAR in a straitjacket after Sheffield United denied goal

Sheffield United had a legitimate goal not counted against Aston Villa. AP

Carragher’s comments come after Sheffield United were denied a legitimate goal in the 0-0 Premier League draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

“I have to say I think goalline technology coming into football has been one of the best things ... they (United) are rightly disappointed but the technology in general has been amazing,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I go back to the idea that VAR has been in a straitjacket: we can only do ‘this’.

“It doesn’t matter how you get to the right decision. It’s goalline technology but are they (VAR) not in the referee’s ear, speaking to people running the technology?

“Rather than all these protocols, they should be saying, ‘OK, you’ve made a mistake, we’ll step in.’”

Hawk-Eye, the operators of the goal-line technology system used in the Premier League, later apologised for the failure.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 10:32:17 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Autistic Pride Day 2020: How autism is different from ADHD, and why understanding that is crucial for effective therapy

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 18 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 18 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres