Premier League: Injury-plagued striker Andy Carroll released by West Ham United along with Samir Nasri, Adrian

London: Former England international Andy Carroll's injury-plagued spell at Premier League side West Ham came to an end on Wednesday with him being released.

The 30-year-old — whose nine caps would be well into double figures but for persistent injuries during his career — has had heel, ankle, knee and groin injuries in his six years at the club after West Ham paid Liverpool around £15 million ($19 million).

Carroll — who managed just 14 appearances for The Hammers last season before an ankle injury in April ruled him out for the rest of the campaign — was one of four players to be told they could leave when their contracts run out at the end of June.

Former French international Samir Nasri and Spanish duo, goalkeeper Adrian and young striker Toni Martinez, who was on loan, will also leave the club that finished 10th in the Premier League.

Nasri only played a handful of games for the club after signing in the January transfer window following the ending of a doping ban.

"Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the claret-and-blue cause," West Ham joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a statement on the club's website.

"Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy's case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian's," the statement added.

"They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers," said the statement.