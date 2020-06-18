You are here:
Premier League: Injured Manchester City star Eric Garcia released from hospital after collision with teammate in Arsenal win

Sports The Associated Press Jun 18, 2020 20:13:29 IST

Manchester: Manchester City defender Eric Garcia was released from the hospital on Thursday after getting hurt in a collision with his own goalkeeper during the team's 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Eric Garcia collided with goalkeeper Ederson Moraes near the Manchester City penalty box in the 80th minute. AP

Garcia was sent hard to the ground by Ederson Moraes as the goalkeeper came out of his penalty area to clear the ball in the 80th minute of Wednesday's game at Etihad Stadium.

The young Spanish defender was carried off on a stretcher after nearly 10 minutes of treatment by medical staff. City players appeared concerned — left back Benjamin Mendy put his jersey over his face and was unable to look — and manager Pep Guardiola said after the match he was a “little bit concerned.”

City did not disclose the exact nature of Garcia's injury, only saying he “will be monitored in the coming days ahead of a return to training and competitive action.”

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 20:13:29 IST



