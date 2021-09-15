Premier League: Injured Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott calls Leeds defender Pascal Struijk's ban 'wrong'
Leeds said Wednesday the club have failed with their appeal against Struijk’s sending-off, which happened in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the Premier League at Elland Road. Elliott required a lengthy period of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher, and underwent surgery on Tuesday.
Liverpool: Leeds defender Pascal Struijk will have to serve a three-match ban following his red card for a challenge on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott that left the teenager with a broken ankle.
Elliott thinks that’s unfair.
Leeds said Wednesday the club have failed with their appeal against Struijk’s sending-off, which happened in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the Premier League at Elland Road. Elliott required a lengthy period of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher, and underwent surgery on Tuesday.
Elliott reacted to the news about Leeds’ failed appeal with a post on Instagram.
“Sorry about this Pascal,” Elliott wrote. “I think it’s wrong! But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive.”
Elliott has previously wrote on Instagram that his operation in London was a success
“The road to recovery starts now,” he said. “At the end of the storm there’s a golden sky.”
The 18-year-old Elliott has broken into the Liverpool team this season, starting the last three games in the Premier League.
also read
Premier League: Pep Guardiola happy Bernardo Silva stayed at Manchester City after move talks
Portugal's Silva was linked with a move away from the champions in the close season after Guardiola admitted he was concerned by his reduction in playing time last season.
Premier League: Aubameyang eases Arteta pressure as Arsenal beat Norwich
The Gunners captain's 66th-minute winner released the tension that had been bubbling up inside the Emirates Stadium and lifted his team off the foot of the table.
Premier League: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp unsure about team selection after recent drama over South American World Cup qualifiers
Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firminho were selected for this month's World Cup qualifiers in South America but Premier League clubs refused to release players due to the 10-day coronavirus isolation period required on return to Britain.