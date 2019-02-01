Premier League: Idrissa Gueye's performance won't drop despite PSG bid being rejected, says Everton manager Marco Silva

London: Everton manager Marco Silva expects Idrissa Gana Gueye to produce his best football again despite the Toffees turning down a bid for the Senegal star from Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva said the 29-year-old midfielder may well be "disappointed" by Premier League club Everton's refusal to have anything to do with a reported £21 million bid from the French giants but he insisted Gueye would have no difficulty in continuing his career at Goodison Park.

"I know Idrissa very well, he is a good professional and a fantastic boy," Silva said Friday.

"He really likes our club, he is enjoying playing in our club. When a club like PSG comes in it is normal he starts to think about his future but now he has stopped, the market is closed and I don't have doubts we will see the best Idrissa Gana again," he added.

Reflecting on how Gueye had responded to Everton's rejection of the PSG offer, Silva said, "you can use the word disappointed and of course it was a good opportunity for him, but it is a fantastic opportunity for him to stay with us also."

As for how close Everton had come to accepting the bid, Silva added, "from the feedback I had with the board, they never told me the deal will be done or not, they didn't tell me it was close, and they never told me we need to prepare to replace Gana. I think with this information you can take your conclusion."

Everton's match against Wolves — two points above them in seventh place — on Saturday, will see two Portuguese managers in opposition, with Silva up against compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo.

"Of course I know him well, we played against each other in Portugal, and we started this season playing against each other in the first match," said Silva.

"I'm 100 percent sure it will be a good team with good organised players in a good moment. (Raul) Jimenez and Jota are in a good moment in attack and they always have a solid block with five defenders. It will be really tough but for sure they will come here and think the same, how it will be a tough game for them at Goodison," he added.

