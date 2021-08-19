Premier League: 'I don't want to hear it any more', Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp asks fans to stop homophobic chanting
Choruses of 'Chelsea rent boy' — aimed at Billy Gilmour who is on loan at Norwich from the Champions League holders — could be heard emanating from the away fans section.
London: Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans on Thursday to stop their homophobic chanting, labelling those who did during the 3-0 victory at Norwich last Saturday as "idiots".
Liverpool subsequently denounced the chants and Klopp did not hold back on his disdain after he met with Paul Amann, the founder of Liverpool LGBT+ fans group Kop Outs, on Thursday.
"I never understand why you would sing a song if it was against something in a football stadium," manager Klopp said in an interview on Liverpool's official Twitter account.
Jürgen Klopp met with @LFC_LGBT this week to discuss the incident of homophobic chanting at Norwich City.
The pair discuss the impact of such chants on LGBT+ supporters, why they should not occur again, and the importance of inclusivity. #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/J5Axce1PqR
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2021
"I never got that. I never liked it. In our case we have probably the best songbook in the world.
"It's easy to decide not to sing the song any more.
"So, we can decide now, this is not our song any more.
"I'm not sure if people listen to me but it would be nice.
"I don't want to hear it any more, for so many reasons."
Klopp added that with age comes a certain amount of wisdom and choosing one's words with more care.
"I'm 54 now and when I was 20 we said so many things which we didn't think about," said the German.
"And meanwhile, thank God 34 years later we learned it's just not right to say."
Klopp said the song did nothing to motivate him or the players.
"It's definitely a waste of time," he said.
"When they start singing 'Bobby Firmino', 'Mo Salah', 'You'll Never Walk Alone' this kind of stuff, that gives you goosebumps and a push.
"The other songs are completely a waste of time and if you think (believe) what you sing, you are an idiot."
Klopp will know if he has been listened to come Saturday when his 2020 champions host Burnley.
