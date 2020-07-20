Premier League: Harry Kane stars in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Leicester; Southampton hand Bournemouth 2-0 loss

Leicester City's chances of making it to the Champions League and Bournemouth's Premier League survival took a hit after their defeats of 3-0 and 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton respectively.

London: Harry Kane took his tally to 23 goals in this injury-restricted season with a brace as Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 on Sunday to enhance its Europa League qualification hopes.

It was a damaging defeat for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Leicester remains in the Champions League places — where it has been since last September — but can be dislodged from fourth spot by Manchester United before facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the season finale next Sunday.

Tottenham, which moved up to sixth place, took the lead in the sixth minute with a goal set up by Kane. Son Heung-min ran onto a pass from the prolific scorer before sending in a shot that was deflected in by James Justin.

A fast counter-attack from a Leicester corner produced Tottenham's second in the 37th minute. Lucas Moura played in Harry Kane who netted with a low finish.

Kane did even better inside three minutes, latching on to Moura’s pass and cutting inside before curling the ball into the far corner.

Southampton wins 2-0 to keep Bournemouth in drop zone

Bournemouth: Southampton showed little mercy to south coast rival Bournemouth on Sunday with a 2-0 win in the Premier League after late VAR drama.

Deep into stoppage time Cherries academy graduate Sam Surridge thought he had canceled out Danny Ings’ opener for the Saints but the strike was ruled out for offside against Callum Wilson.

Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded the hosts’ misery by doubling the advantage in the final moments at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth is three points below 17th-place Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more ahead of next weekend’s season finale at Everton.

In-form Saints striker Ings also had a second-half penalty saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, damaging his pursuit of the golden boot.

Victory for Southampton ensured a small piece of history in its remarkable recovery from last October’s 9-0 humiliation at the hands of Leicester. Southampton has now enjoyed its most fruitful top-flight campaign on the road, registering a club-record 31 points away from St Mary’s to surpass the 28 achieved in 1983-84.