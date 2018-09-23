Premier League: Harry Kane helps Tottenham Hotspur edge Brighton to end three-game losing streak

Brighton: Harry Kane moved alongside Jermain Defoe as the joint fifth highest Tottenham scorer of all time on 143 as the London club emerged from a slump by beating Brighton 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Tottenham had lost three games in a row for the first time under coach Mauricio Pochettino, but put things right in soaking conditions.

England striker Kane ended a personal five-game goalless run for club and country when he converted a penalty after Davy Proepper handled a free kick by Kieran Trippier just before halftime.

Brighton wasted a good chance to equalize through Anthony Knockaert and was made to pay when Tottenham added a brilliant second goal following a sweeping move in the 76th minute.

Trippier, Eric Dier, and Lucas Moura were all involved and Erik Lamela scored after being teed up by Danny Rose.

Kane fired straight at Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan three times before Knockaert made up for his earlier miss by grabbing a consolation goal in injury time.

