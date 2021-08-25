Premier League: Harry Kane announces he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane had been hoping to secure a transfer away from the London club in the search of a first career trophy but a move to Premier League champions Manchester City was unable to be clinched.
London: Harry Kane publicly accepted on Wednesday that he won't be leaving Tottenham in the summer transfer window.
The striker had been hoping to secure a transfer away from the London club in the search of a first career trophy but a move to Premier League champions Manchester City was unable to be clinched.
The power was with the Tottenham leadership as the England captain remains under contract until 2024 and a valuation of more than $200 million for him had been reported.
“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success,” Kane posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
The need to reiterate he is staying — for now at least — reinforced how he sought a move which was first floated in an interview with former England player Gary Neville in May.
Kane, who was the top scorer in the Premier League last season as Tottenham finished seventh, made his first appearance of this campaign as a substitute on Sunday in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton.
“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” Kane wrote.
Tottenham haven't won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup and last won the title in 1961.
also read
Premier League: Jack Grealish bags first Manchester City goal as champs cruise; Liverpool beat Burnley
But Grealish's first goal since January helped show Pep Guardiola's side they can cope without Harry Kane if their prolonged pursuit of the Tottenham striker ends in failure.
Premier League: Romelu Lukaku strikes as Chelsea sink Arsenal; Harry Kane back in Tottenham Hotspur's win
Lacklustre Arsenal were booed off at half-time and Mikel Arteta's team are pointless and goalless after following their limp loss at Brentford with a second defeat.
Firstpost Explains: Harry Kane transfer saga and why Manchester City will eventually land the player
Manchester City, despite breaking British transfer record for Grealish, still want Kane in their team. The player also wants the move and the club has the financial power to push through.