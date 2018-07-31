Premier League: Fulham FC retain Aleksandar Mitrovic on permanent transfer after prolific loan spell

Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has moved to Fulham on a permanent deal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Monday.
The 23-year-old striker played a prominent role in Fulham’s promotion from the Championship after joining the club on loan from Newcastle United last January and has signed a five-year contract.
“I’m delighted to announce that Aleksandar Mitrovic is back where he belongs at Fulham Football Club!” owner Tony Khan said, adding, “he was a hero in our run to promotion, and from the moment he arrived at Motspur and began working with us, we’ve always wanted Mitro on a permanent; I told him that after the final at Wembley, and I’m thrilled to make it official today.”
“I’m very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I’m happy to the moon and back,” the Serb said. "I have love for the fans. They’re amazing... and I have a really good connection with them,” Mitrovic added.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Sky Sports reported that the clubs had agreed a fee of $28.89 million for the striker that could rise to $35 million once add-ons are included.
Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 10:58 AM