You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Fulham FC retain Aleksandar Mitrovic on permanent transfer after prolific loan spell

Sports Reuters Jul 31, 2018 10:58:02 IST

Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has moved to Fulham on a permanent deal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Monday.

Fulham FC have signed Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle United after a loan spell during which he helped them win promotion. Reuters

Fulham FC have signed Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle United after a loan spell during which he helped them win promotion. Reuters

The 23-year-old striker played a prominent role in Fulham’s promotion from the Championship after joining the club on loan from Newcastle United last January and has signed a five-year contract.

“I’m delighted to announce that Aleksandar Mitrovic is back where he belongs at Fulham Football Club!” owner Tony Khan said, adding, “he was a hero in our run to promotion, and from the moment he arrived at Motspur and began working with us, we’ve always wanted Mitro on a permanent; I told him that after the final at Wembley, and I’m thrilled to make it official today.”

Mitrovic scored 12 times in 17 starts for Fulham to help the club reach the playoffs, and the team beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the final at Wembley to return to the top flight for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

“I’m very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I’m happy to the moon and back,” the Serb said. "I have love for the fans. They’re amazing... and I have a really good connection with them,” Mitrovic added.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Sky Sports reported that the clubs had agreed a fee of $28.89 million for the striker that could rise to $35 million once add-ons are included.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 10:58 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores