Premier League: Fulham FC retain Aleksandar Mitrovic on permanent transfer after prolific loan spell

Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has moved to Fulham on a permanent deal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old striker played a prominent role in Fulham’s promotion from the Championship after joining the club on loan from Newcastle United last January and has signed a five-year contract.

“I’m delighted to announce that Aleksandar Mitrovic is back where he belongs at Fulham Football Club!” owner Tony Khan said, adding, “he was a hero in our run to promotion, and from the moment he arrived at Motspur and began working with us, we’ve always wanted Mitro on a permanent; I told him that after the final at Wembley, and I’m thrilled to make it official today.”

Mitrovic scored 12 times in 17 starts for Fulham to help the club reach the playoffs, and the team beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the final at Wembley to return to the top flight for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

“I’m very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I’m happy to the moon and back,” the Serb said. "I have love for the fans. They’re amazing... and I have a really good connection with them,” Mitrovic added.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Sky Sports reported that the clubs had agreed a fee of $28.89 million for the striker that could rise to $35 million once add-ons are included.