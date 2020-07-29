Premier League: Frank Lampard was main reason behind Chelsea move, says new signing Timo Werner

Werner, a German international, agreed a 45 million pound move to Stamford Bridge last month and has already started training with the Londoners even though he is ineligible to play until next season.

Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner has revealed that the main reason he decided to move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig was manager Frank Lampard.

“He (Lampard) was the main point. We talked a lot about things like system, like how he wants to play and sees me playing, and how the system fits to me,” Werner told Chelsea's website.

“He’s a really nice guy who not only told me what he wants from me as a player because he wants to help me.”

Werner, 24, made the move after helping RB Leipzig finish third in the German Bundesliga with 28 goals. The striker said that he always had the ambition to play at a “big club” and that the English Premier League was the right destination for him.

“The style of the Premier League is very fast and my speciality is that I am really fast so I think it is perfect for me to play here,” he added.

“It is another league in another country so I can improve myself to bring it to another level.”