Premier League: Former referee Dermot Gallagher says VAR decisions in last round's matches were wrong
London: A former referee who is assigned to provide guidance to the media on video reviews in the Premier League said Friday the technology got it mostly wrong a day earlier.
Dermot Gallagher said in his “Ref Watch” column for Sky Sports that Manchester United and Southampton should not have been awarded penalties, and that Tottenham should have been given one in Thursday's games.
Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal in United’s 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Aston Villa. The referee had ruled that Ezri Konsa fouled Fernandes and a VAR review confirmed the ruling.
Gallagher wrote that Fernandes actually “commits a foul himself and it should not have been a penalty.”
Tottenham wanted a penalty in the first half of their 0-0 draw with Bournemouth when Harry Kane appeared to be pushed inside the box. A VAR review confirmed the no-call.
“I think he is pushed in the back and he is also clipped on the heel and I think it is a penalty myself,” wrote Gallagher, who added that VAR was correct to rule out Bournemouth’s 90th-minute goal for handball.
Gallagher also wrote that Southampton should not have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Everton. James Ward-Prowse hit the bar after the disputed call.
Gallagher, a retired Premier League referee, said Ward-Prowse initiated the contact with Andre Gomes, and if anything, it should have been a free kick for Everton.
