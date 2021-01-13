Premier League: 'Football players must follow COVID-19 rules,' says British government on hugging during goal celebrations
Outbreaks at Premier League teams, forcing the postponement of matches, have heightened concerns about the avoidable and very visible close contact between players.
London: The British government is increasingly troubled by football players hugging and kissing in celebrations, risking coronavirus infections and the sport's ability to be allowed to continue during the latest lockdown.
Outbreaks at Premier League teams, forcing the postponement of matches, have heightened concerns about the avoidable and very visible close contact between players.
“Everyone in the country has had to change the way they interact with people and ways of working,” Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted Wednesday. “Footballers are no exception. COVID secure guidelines exist for football. Footballers must follow them and football authorities enforce them — strictly.”
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Premier League has warned clubs that punishments will be handed out for flouting the rules.
Huddleston linked on Twitter to a news story about the league's letter to clubs which specified players should avoid handshakes, high-fives and hugs and that they were “fortunate to be able to continue to play. " That warning was not adhered to when Sheffield United and Manchester United embraced while celebrating scoring in their victories on Tuesday.
The league configured protocols for the return of games in March in conjunction with Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, who also urged players to avoid hugging and kissing on Wednesday.
"We are in a very dangerous place now," Van-Tam said on LBC radio while discussing the issue. “Every close human contact, that is avoidable, should be avoided because one in three of us will get the infection and have no symptoms at all.”
A more contagious variant of COVID-19 is sweeping across Britain where there have been more than 83,000 deaths from the disease. Britain reported 1,243 deaths on Tuesday, its second-highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemic last year.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Pep Guardiola says Benjamin Mendy breaking COVID-19 rules wrong, but ‘many have done the same’
The revelation about Mendy’s rule-breaking comes as City deals with the impact of a coronavirus outbreak at the club that led to the postponement of Monday's match at Everton and forced at least five players into self-isolation.
Premier League: Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze becomes latest top-flight star to breach COVID-19 regulations
Palace said they were unaware of QPR's invitation to Eze and will speak to the England under-21 international after he was seen in the stands at Loftus Road without wearing a mask.
Premier League: Wolves's Nuno Espirito Santo says football 'will not be the same' in aftermath of potential COVID-19 break
A surge in cases as Britain struggles to contain a new highly infectious strain of COVID-19 has led to some calls for the Premier League season to be halted.