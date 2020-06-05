You are here:
Premier League: Fixtures for 3 rounds of restart matches announced; venues for Merseyside derby, City vs Liverpool unclear

Sports FP Sports Jun 05, 2020 17:21:33 IST

English Premier League on Friday confirmed fixtures for the first three round of matches when the season resumes from the coronavirus pandemic enforced break. The league will resume on 17 June, as was already confirmed, provided all safety requirements are in place. It was also confirmed that all the remaining 92 matches in England's top flight will be broadcast live.

Liverpool's local derby against Everton could be played at a neutral venue. AFP File photo

Aston Villa, with a game in hand, will get football underway for the first kick of the ball since 9 March in the EPL. They will host Sheffield United at Villa Park at 6 PM local time (10.30 PM IST) on 17 June with a blockbuster Manchester City vs Arsenal to follow. Both the games were postponed due to the League Cup final.

In the list of fixtures released, the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on 21 June (7 PM BST/11.30 PM IST) could be played at a neutral venue. City, second in the table, against Liverpool on 2 July (8.15 BST/12:45 AM IST on 3 July) also has venue yet to be decided.

Liverpool, seeking their first league title since 1990, lead the table with 82 points, 25 ahead of defending champions Manchester City. At the foot of the standings, Bournemouth, Villa and Norwich occupy the bottom three spots with Watford and West Ham flirting with relegation as well.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season.

"We know it won't be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.

"It is important that as many people as possible can access our games so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK.

"I am delighted we are able to take another positive step towards the season returning in just under two weeks' time."

Wednesday, 17 June
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Arsenal

Friday, 19 June
Norwich City vs Southampton
Spurs vs Manchester United

Saturday, 20 June
Watford vs Leicester City
Brighton vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Wolves
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Sunday, 21 June
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Everton vs Liverpool (venue TBC)

Monday, 22 June
Manchester City vs Burnley

Tuesday, 23 June
Leicester City vs Brighton
Spurs vs West Ham

Wednesday, 24 June
Manchester United vs Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Norwich City vs Everton
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Thursday, 25 June
Burnley vs Watford
Southampton vs Arsenal
Chelsea vs Manchester City

Saturday, 27 June
Aston Villa vs Wolves

Sunday, 28 June
Watford vs Southampton

Monday, 29 June
Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Tuesday, 30 June
Brighton vs Manchester United

Wednesday, 1 July
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Everton vs Leicester City
West Ham vs Chelsea

Thursday, 2 July
Sheffield United vs Spurs
Manchester City vs Liverpool (venue TBC)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 17:21:33 IST



