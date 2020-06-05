Premier League: Fixtures for 3 rounds of restart matches announced; venues for Merseyside derby, City vs Liverpool unclear

English Premier League on Friday confirmed fixtures for the first three round of matches when the season resumes from the coronavirus pandemic enforced break. The league will resume on 17 June, as was already confirmed, provided all safety requirements are in place. It was also confirmed that all the remaining 92 matches in England's top flight will be broadcast live.

Aston Villa, with a game in hand, will get football underway for the first kick of the ball since 9 March in the EPL. They will host Sheffield United at Villa Park at 6 PM local time (10.30 PM IST) on 17 June with a blockbuster Manchester City vs Arsenal to follow. Both the games were postponed due to the League Cup final.

In the list of fixtures released, the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on 21 June (7 PM BST/11.30 PM IST) could be played at a neutral venue. City, second in the table, against Liverpool on 2 July (8.15 BST/12:45 AM IST on 3 July) also has venue yet to be decided.

Liverpool, seeking their first league title since 1990, lead the table with 82 points, 25 ahead of defending champions Manchester City. At the foot of the standings, Bournemouth, Villa and Norwich occupy the bottom three spots with Watford and West Ham flirting with relegation as well.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season.

"We know it won't be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.

"It is important that as many people as possible can access our games so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK.

"I am delighted we are able to take another positive step towards the season returning in just under two weeks' time."

Wednesday, 17 June

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Friday, 19 June

Norwich City vs Southampton

Spurs vs Manchester United

Saturday, 20 June

Watford vs Leicester City

Brighton vs Arsenal

West Ham vs Wolves

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Sunday, 21 June

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Everton vs Liverpool (venue TBC)

Monday, 22 June

Manchester City vs Burnley

Tuesday, 23 June

Leicester City vs Brighton

Spurs vs West Ham

Wednesday, 24 June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Thursday, 25 June

Burnley vs Watford

Southampton vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Saturday, 27 June

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Sunday, 28 June

Watford vs Southampton

Monday, 29 June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Tuesday, 30 June

Brighton vs Manchester United

Wednesday, 1 July

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Everton vs Leicester City

West Ham vs Chelsea

Thursday, 2 July

Sheffield United vs Spurs

Manchester City vs Liverpool (venue TBC)