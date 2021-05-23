Premier League final day Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live Score & Highlights online on Hotstar and TV telecast on Star Sports Select.

The 2020-21 season of the Premier League (PL) is set to produce an enthralling finale as the race for UEFA Champions League (UCL), Europa League, and the newly-introduced Europa Conference League will all be confirmed at the end of Sunday.

Manchester City (83 points) may have clinched yet another EPL title, and their city rivals Manchester United (71) have also booked their place in next season’s Champions League, but the rest of the two places are yet to be determined.

Chelsea (67), Liverpool (66), and Leicester City (66) sit third, fourth, and fifth respectively in the standings after 37 rounds of games, and the three teams will vie for the final two UCL places.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed West Ham United (62) find themselves four points behind the fourth spot with one game remaining but they remain in contention for a Europa League spot, with Tottenham Hotspur (59) and Everton (59) set to give the Hammers a tough fight.

The League Cup winners are guaranteed a place in the inaugural Europa Conference League, but since Manchester City (who have already qualified for UCL as PL winners) had clinched the League Cup, that place will go to the seventh-placed team in the Premier League.

That should, in fact, be a team that has not qualified for Europe by any other means.

Tottenham currently occupy seventh-place but Everton and even Arsenal stay in contention for the Europa Conference League.

The scenario becomes a bit tough for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, however. They will need to beat Brighton at The Emirates and hope Spurs and the Toffees fail to win their games against Leicester City and Manchester City respectively. Such a scenario would take Arsenal seventh with 61 points, leaving Spurs and Everton below with 59 points. Arsenal will be desperate to avoid missing European football for the first time in 26 years.

Leeds United (10th place, 56 points) have an outside chance of qualifying but their European fate is not in their own hands. They can go level with Tottenham and Everton if the two teams lose, but a poor goal difference might still see them miss out on European football.

All 10 matches kick-off simultaneously at 8.30 pm IST and selected matches will be telecast across the Star Sports TV channels.

When will the Premier League final day matches take place?

The Premier League final day matches will take place on 23 May, Sunday.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Brighton?

The Arsenal vs Brighton match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2.

Where can I watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea?

The Aston Villa-Chelsea game will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2HD.

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

The Liverpool-Crystal Palace match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Everton?

The Manchester City-Everton game will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1HD.

Where can I watch Leicester City vs Tottenham?

The Leicester-Tottenham game can be viewed on Star Sports 3

Where can I watch Wolves vs Manchester United

The Wolves-Manchester United game can be viewed on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD.

The remaining four games which does not consist of the traditional ‘Big Six’ are —Fulham vs Newcastle United, Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United vs Burnley and West Ham United vs Southampton, and they can be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.