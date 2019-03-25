Premier League: FIFA set to hear Chelsea's appeal against transfer ban on 11 April as players' futures hang in the balance

Chelsea have lodged an appeal against a one-year transfer ban to FIFA’s Appeal Committee and the case will be heard on 11 April, the sport’s world governing body said on Monday.

The English Premier League club were banned from registering new players in the next two transfer windows and fined 600,000 Swiss Francs ($605,000) after they were found guilty of breaching rules on signing foreign players under the age of 18.

Chelsea players looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge this year may be left disappointed if the ban isn't repealed, with defender Andreas Christensen being told the club will hold on to the entire squad as they appeal their transfer ban.

FIFA this month denied Chelsea’s request to freeze the ban during the appeal process. Chelsea may take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as other clubs have done in the past.

The club said they were “astonished” when the governing body denied their request to freeze the ban during the appeals progress.

Christensen, who has made just three Premier League starts this season, has been linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona but now the Dane may have to make peace with remaining in London.

“The messages we’ve got are that Chelsea can’t appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players. The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept,” the 22-year-old told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Chelsea’s ban may also complicate the future of talisman Eden Hazard, who said last year it was his dream to play for Real Madrid. British media have since reported that talks over a contract extension have been put on hold.

Christensen, meanwhile, is looking for opportunities to impress manager Maurizio Sarri in Europa League as he bids to establish a starting position.

“I have tried to show myself on the training track, but it is difficult because it is limited how much we train with all the matches the team is going to play,” the centre back said, adding, “now I have played the matches in the Europa League and hope it will continue as long as we are in the tournament.”

Chelsea face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals of the Europa League next month.

