Premier League: FA charge Arsenal for protesting against penalty in clash against Leicester City

Sports AFP May 11, 2018 23:41:44 IST

London: Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association after their furious protests over a penalty awarded to Leicester during Wednesday's 3-1 defeat.

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (C) scores their second goal for 2-1 from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Arsenal at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on May 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Leicester City's  Jamie Vardy (C) scores their second goal for 2-1 from the penalty spot against Arsenal. AFP

Gunners players were left incensed after referee Graham Scott gave Leicester a 75th-minute spot-kick for a foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Demarai Gray at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy converted the penalty to put Leicester 2-1 up and on course for victory in Arsenal's penultimate game of the Premier League season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was critical of Scott's decision, saying, "It's a creative, imaginative aspect from the referee. We watched it again, it's a nice dive, but it's not a penalty."

An FA statement on Friday said, "Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The incident occurred in the 75th minute of Wednesday's game against Leicester City. Arsenal have until 6 pm on Wednesday 16 May to respond to the charge."


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 23:41 PM

