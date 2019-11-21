Premier League: Ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards says Jose Mourinho a manager any player would love to play under

Mumbai: Describing Jose Mourinho as a top manager, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on Thursday said that it would be difficult for him initially and it is good to have him back in the Premier League.

"It's nice to have him (Mourinho) back, because hes a character, isnt he? When he was the manager at Chelsea, he was a manager that any player would have loved to have played under," Richards told reporters in Mumbai.

Mourinho, who was previously with Premier League (EPL) clubs Chelsa and Manchester United — took a new assignment with Tottenham on Wednesday.

"So to have him (Mourinho) back in the Premier League is only going to be good. Its going to be challenging for him because having been at Chelsea and Man United and then going to Spurs (Tottenham), it will be difficult for him at the start.

"But he's a top manager. If its not this season, I'm sure next season they will be challenging for the title," added Richards, a former England international.

Richards, who played for Man City for 10 years (2005- 2015), was speaking after the Premier League champions launched a community football project in the megapolis to promote education.

Meanwhile, the former City centre-back Richards, also heaped praise on the Indian Super League (ISL), saying it is getting better.

"I have friends playing here (in India -- Matthew Kilgallon and Matt Mills), they have spoken highly about the league (ISL).

"I have not seen the games in England, but each one of my friends who have been here said they enjoy playing. It is a good league and getting better," said Richards, who won the EPL title with City in 2011-12 season.

Kilagallon plays for the Hyderabad FC, while Matt Mills played for the now-defunct FC Pune City.

