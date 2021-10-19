The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

Liverpool: Everton have been dealt another big injury blow with the news that Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

The Frenchman is undergoing further tests to determine the full extent of the problem but Everton have ruled out surgery.

"Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot," the club said in a statement.

“Contrary to reports, Doucoure will not require an operation.”

Doucoure suffered a fractured foot earlier this year and missed seven league matches last season due to the problem.

He has been a key player for Everton this campaign, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the Premier League.

His is the latest injury to a key member of Rafael Benitez's squad.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not played since August, while Brazilian international Richarlison has missed the last five games with a knee injury.