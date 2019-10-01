You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Everton winger Theo Walcott set for return to training after head injury in Manchester City clash

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 01, 2019 21:45:24 IST

  • Winger Theo Walcott blocked a cross from Raheem Sterling with his face and was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment against City.

  • Everton are following standard concussion protocols and have not ruled out Walcott rejoining the squad ahead of this weekend's trip to Burnley.

  • Theo Walcott was discharged from hospital on Saturday following precautionary scans.

London: Everton winger Theo Walcott is on course to return to training this week after being taken to hospital with a head injury.

Premier League: Everton winger Theo Walcott set for return to training after head injury in Manchester City clash

File image of Everton's Theo Walcott. Twitter/@theowalcott

Walcott was discharged from hospital on Saturday following precautionary scans after suffering a blow to the head during Everton's 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The 30-year-old blocked Raheem Sterling's cross with his face and was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment.

Everton are following standard concussion protocols and have not ruled out Walcott rejoining the squad ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Burnley.

"Since his discharge, the club's medical staff have continued to follow the standard concussion protocols with the forward," an Everton statement said on Tuesday.

"Walcott is on track in his recovery ahead of a potential return to full training later this week."

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 21:45:24 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores