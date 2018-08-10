You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Everton sign French defender Kurt Zouma on season-long loan from Chelsea

Sports Reuters Aug 10, 2018 22:12:08 IST

Everton have signed French centre back Kurt Zouma on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Premier League clubs announced on Friday.

File image of Kurt Zouma. Reuters

File image of Kurt Zouma. Reuters

The Merseyside club made a late move for the 23-year-old ahead of Thursday’s 1600 GMT transfer deadline, and had to wait until Friday to learn if their bid was successful.

Zouma has made 71 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea before falling out of favour under former manager Antonio Conte, featuring in only nine league matches during the title winning 2016-17 campaign.

He spent last season at Stoke City and made 34 league appearances but could not prevent their relegation from the top-flight.

Zouma joins Brazil midfielder Bernard, Barcelona trio Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne, Richarlison and goalkeeper Joao Virginia in arriving at Goodison Park in the close season.

 


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 22:12 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores