party BJP INC JDS OTH
By-Poll (00/15) 00 00 00 00
total(00/225) 105 66 34 02
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Premier League: Everton investigate reports of 'homophobic' chants aimed towards Chelsea fans at Goodison Park

Sports Reuters Dec 09, 2019 13:32:01 IST

  • Everton are working with anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to investigate reports of homophobic chanting by fans during their 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, the Premier League club said.

  • Everton said the club and Kick It Out had received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea's fans by a small section of the home crowd during Saturday's match.

  • Saturday's victory, under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, moved Everton up to 14th place with 17 points.

London: Everton are working with anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to investigate reports of homophobic chanting by fans during their 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Everton said the club and Kick It Out had received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd during Saturday’s match.

“Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police,” Everton said in a statement.

Saturday’s victory, under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, moved Everton up to 14th place with 17 points.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 13:32:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores